'Stranger Things' star sticks to 'ten years' rule for last season

February 25, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she is not allowed to watch Stranger Things new episodes for ten years untile it premiered on Netflix.

And for the last season, the actress says she intends to keep the practice. “We haven’t done that for 10 years," she told Variety on the premiere of her The Electric State.

She did not specify who barred her from watching new episodes before the premiere. “I don’t think they’re going to start on the last season," adding, “I see it when it comes out just like everyone else does.”

Season five of Stranger Things will be the last, but the release date has not been released yet.

However, regarding the final send-off, Duffers Brothers, the series' makers, recently teased that it will be the "biggest and most ambitious" season yet. 

“We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage," Ross Duffer said during a Netflix press event. 

"So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”

Matt Duffer added, “At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost 10 years.”

“There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion will translate to the screen," he concluded.

