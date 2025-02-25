Simu Liu reflects on shocking firing from THIS job after 8 months

Simu Liu has looked back on a career setback, revealing the surprising reason he was fired as an accountant.

The 35-year-old actor appeared on the Today show on February 25, where he talked about his old job as an accountant.

Craig Melvin asked if his friends still ask him for tax help, even though he is now an actor, to which Liu replied, “I went to school for accounting and I spent eight months working as [an accountant], and then I got fired.”

He jokingly added, “So I'm like, ‘Yeah, if you wanna go to jail for tax fraud, you can absolutely have me do your taxes. I would be happy to. However, they will not be done correctly.’”

Melvin said things have “clearly worked out well” for Liu, then asked how he lost his accounting job so quickly.

The Barbie star responded, “I answered an ad on Craigslist to be an extra in a Guillermo del Toro movie [Pacific Rim] and I turned my phone off, 'cause I thought no one was gonna look for me, and then I turned my phone back on at the end of the day and I had like 42 missed calls.”

“It was crazy. And I was like, 'Yeah, I’m pretty sure I'm not gonna be employed after that,’” Simu Liu concluded by saying.