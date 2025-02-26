 
Travis Kelce's retirement plans from NFL revealed

Kansas City Chiefs reveals Travis Kelce’s retirement plans after weeks of speculations

February 26, 2025

Travis Kelce has no plans to retire from the NFL after the 2025 Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has confirmed that Travis is not retiring from the National Football League.

"How we left it at the end of the season is that he was fired up," said Brett in an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on February 25.

“He has one more year under contract. I still think he has that fire and desire to play,” he added.

Last Week, Travis' senior NFL insider also dismissed the rumors of his retirement.

“I can just tell you from having a few conversations with people around the league over the last few days there’s definitely a sense that Travis is going to try to play more," said Dianna Russini a week prior in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show.

"I haven’t heard anyone say, ‘Yeah, he’s really struggling with what he wants to do,'" she added.

