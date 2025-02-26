Millie Bobby Brown’s dream comes true with 'The Electric State'

Millie Bobby Brown has just opened up about her dream coming true since getting cast in The Electric State.

In an interview with Extra, Chris Pratt and Brown candidly talked about their working experience with each other in their upcoming movie.

"I actually met him at an awards show many, many, many years ago,” the Stranger Things actress began by saying

“And I remember freaking out and going, ‘Oh, my God! That's Chris Pratt!’ To be able to - years, years, years forward - to work alongside him is a dream come true," the Hollywood actress added.

"She was in young love, engaged to be married to Jake,” Pratt said. “Now of course they’re married. And it was just awesome to see them be super young and in love.”

For those unversed, after four years of dating, Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot on May 18, 2024.

"She’s like a mother to all of these cats and dogs and goats and chickens and bunnies and llamas," the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor told the outlet.

"I swear to God; she was like bringing a petting zoo with her every day [to set]."

"It’s amazing, the film - even though it’s set in an alternate reality, it’s very nostalgic,” the 45-year-old actor concluded.

The Electric State is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025.