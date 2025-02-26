 
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on surprising reason for her new makeover

Millie Bobby Brown debuted her new blond hair transformation in earlier February 2025

February 26, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown has dished on the surprising reason behind her blond hair transformation.

In an interview with Extra, the Stranger Things actress candidly discussed who inspired her to dye her hair, blonde.

Referring to The Last Showgirl actress, Pamela Anderson, Brown began by saying, "She's an icon. A lot of these references I am pulling are her."

Recalling fangirl moment when the 21-year-old actress encountered Anderson at the 2025 Screen Actor Guild awards, she confessed, "It was really great to meet her."

"People really responded... I guess it can be quite jarring!” Brown told the outlet, “I love when I see people change their hair colour... It's fun... It's been different to change it up."

Moreover, she opened up about a disappointment at turning 21, “I thought I would (feel) taller, more roots in my hair – nothing.”

While admitting that Brown has 17 sets of nails for her promoting tour of movie The Electric State, “She created 17 sets for me in three days. We created these amazing boards of references.”

“Wanted to go big cause the ’90s hair and nails makeup and accessories… so, bringing that into the ’90s press tour is huge for me,” she concluded.

The Electric State is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

