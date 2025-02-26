 
Roberto Orci dies of kidney disease after conceding he struggled with alcoholism

Fans are mourning the death of Roberto Orci who wrote and produced superhit films and shows

February 26, 2025

Roberto Orci, the man behind movies like Star Trek and Transformers, has died at the age of 51.  

The writer and producer of hit films and television shows was a key figure behind some of the biggest blockbusters of the late 2000s, including the Transformers films and Star Trek reboots.

He also co-created the sci-fi thriller series Fringe with J.J. Abrams and Alex Kurtzman.

Roberto Orci has been open about his struggles with alcoholism. Variety reported that, he died at his home in Los Angeles from kidney disease.

Orci reportedly conceded that he had long struggled with alcoholism and was hospitalized multiple times for related conditions.

According to experts, 51 would have been the prime age to get a kidney transplant unless doctors advise against it for other health reasons.


