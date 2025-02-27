Michelle Trachtenberg defended her health against critics a year before passing

Michelle Trachtenberg clapped back at the critics about her looks and well-being almost one year before her sudden death at the age of 39.

The actress took to her official Instagram account at the beginning of 2024 and uploaded a selfie of herself.

In the post, she also added a caption that reads, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

She posted another post with the same snap and wrote in defense of herself, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Netizens started to comment on her appearance and showed their worry over Trachtenberg’s weight loss, jaundiced eyes, and “chapped lips.”

"Sure it's not a liver issue here? Not trying to be mean just looks worrisome," one user expressed her," one user expressed the concern over her eyes.

One year after her giving clarity to her followers, the Gossip Girl alum was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive.” in her apartment in New York City on February 26 at age 39.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected,” the New York Police Department told People.

The cause of death has not been revealed by authorities yet.