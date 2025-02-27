Blake Lively's legal drama sparks feud with Anna Kendrick amid 'A Simple Favor' sequel

Blake Lively’s ongoing legal controversy has reportedly fueled tensions behind the scenes of the highly anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor.

According to Daily Mail, Lively and co-star Anna Kendrick have clashed over how the Gossip Girl star’s lawsuit has affected the film’s promotion, with Kendrick allegedly seeking to distance herself from Lively.

Moreover, the sequel, Another Simple Favor, is set to premiere at SXSW on March 7 before its release on Prime Video in May.

However, reports suggest that Lively’s lawsuit against actor-director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, and his counter-lawsuit against her and husband Ryan Reynolds, has created a “pink elephant in the room” that neither the cast nor the studio is addressing.

Amid the legal turmoil, speculation over Lively and Kendrick’s strained relationship has resurfaced.

As per the publication, the actresses “hated each other” while filming the 2018 original, despite maintaining a public image of friendship.

Past interviews have hinted at tension, with Lively jokingly calling working with Kendrick “horrible” before quickly adding, “No, we have so much fun together.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick has been accused of competitiveness, allegedly demanding more promotional focus and even requesting edits to marketing materials to match Lively’s on-screen presence, as per the outlet.