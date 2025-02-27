Jennifer Lopez seen in public after longtime friend Jesus Guerrero's death

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, appearing somber in her first public sighting since the death of her longtime friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

The 34-year-old celebrity hairstylist passed away unexpectedly, leaving his family and loved ones searching for answers.

According to Daily Mail, Guerrero’s sister, Gris, revealed that Lopez had attempted to help him before his sudden passing.

He had recently traveled to Dubai with Lopez for work but fell ill.

According to Gris, Lopez and others on his team urged him to seek medical attention.

Despite seeing a doctor, his condition worsened, and he passed away after returning to Los Angeles, as per the publication.

Moreover, Lopez shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, remembering Guerrero as a kind and talented individual.

"It seems senseless and unfair," she wrote, expressing shock over his passing.

Additionally, Guerrero’s family has since been working to bring his belongings home, with support from celebrities including Kylie Jenner, who covered his funeral expenses.

While his cause of death remains unclear, his loved ones continue to seek answers, mourning the loss of a beloved artist whose work touched some of the biggest names in the industry.