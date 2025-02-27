Prince William reacts to Gene Hackman's death as he visits Wales with Kate

Prince William on Thursday paid tribute to Hollywood actor Gene Hackman who was found dead along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and the couple's dog at their home.

Taking to his X account, the Prince of Wales wrote, "So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy.

"Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality. W."

The future king issued the statement as he visited Wales along with his wife Kate Middleton.

Gene Hackman, the intense character actor who won two Oscars in a more than 60-year career, has died alongside his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog at home, the sheriff's office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said on Thursday.

A statement from the sheriff said deputies had found the 95-year-old actor and Arakawa, 64, deceased on Wednesday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m.

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office," it said.

Hackman, a former Marine known for his raspy voice, appeared in more than 80 films, as well as on television and the stage during a lengthy career that started in the early 1960s.

He earned his first Oscar nomination for his breakout role as the brother of bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde." He was also nominated for best supporting actor in 1971 for "I Never Sang for My Father".

It was his turn as Popeye Doyle, the rumpled New York detective chasing international drug dealers in director William Friedkin's thriller "The French Connection", that assured his stardom and a best actor Academy Award.