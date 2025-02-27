Oscars 2025 to be the final chapter of Hollywood's biggest awards?

Oscars is facing serious criticism for being "out of touch" with the audience.

Experts and fans are questioning whether the Academy Awards, once Hollywood's most prestigious night, still holds the same significance, as reported by Fox News.

Raymond Arroyo claimed, "So many Oscar voters have told me the Oscars jumped the shark. They feel this is the end of Oscars in some ways."

He noted that less popular films like Emilia Perez and The Brutalist are dominating nominations over box office hits, saying, "I think most people haven't seen any of these movies to be excited about them."

Arroyo added, "‘Wicked’s’ really the only movie that's been a box office success that's nominated for best picture. All these other films, they're small arthouse movies at best."

"They are not taking into account popular tastes when making these choices. And you have a group of people acting in isolation from their audience, which is a huge problem. When you claim to speak as the cultural mouthpiece and center of the country, it's a huge problem. And I think many people in Hollywood are acknowledging it and realize maybe they're out of touch, and maybe the Oscars aren't what they used to be," Arroyo said.

"If they were in touch with the average moviegoer, you would have seen ‘Deadpool [& Wolverine]’ nominated. They didn't go for that," he noted about the box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine.

He revealed, "One of these Oscar winners pointed out to me, he said, ‘You know, my film probably wouldn't qualify for an Oscar now because there's so many boxes you have to check,' many of them DEI-related.’"

Additionally, fans are also expressing frustration, with many on social media calling this year's nominees "underwhelming."