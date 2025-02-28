Taylor Lautner comes to ex Selena Gomez defense

Taylor Lautner may just be one of the most non-toxic ex-boyfriends.

The Twilight star, who dated Gomez briefly in 2009, came to the singer’s defense after she was speculated of using Ozempic, a weight-loss drug, post her appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards or the SAG Awards.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Lautner uploaded two pictures of the Calm Down crooner, a collage of two pictures, one from 2024 and the other from 2025.

Attaching many vile comments on both of Gomez’s looks, that came from online haters and fat-shamers, Lautner, penned a rather supportive note.

“It’s a cruel world full of hate out there, You can never please everyone nor should you have to,” the Jacob Black star penned.

He continued, “In my experience it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn’t the shape, color or appearance of your body.”

“Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out…and be a little bit nicer,” the 33-year-old actor further noted.

Taylor Lautner set his Story to the tune of Gomez’s track, Who Says, timing the upload to her lyrics, “You made me insecure/ Told me I wasn’t good enough/ But who are you to judge?”

For context, Selena Gomez, who recently lost significant amount of weight, was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, an autoimmune disorder that leads the immune system of one’s own body to attack connective tissues and vital organs of the body.

This contributes to a person experiencing symptoms such as weight fluctuations, rashes, muscle pain, joint pain, swelling and kidney failure in severe cases.