Kris Jenner shocking advice leaves Khloe Kardashian 'mortified'

Kris Jenner just made a rather mortifying comment to her daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

The 69-year-old momager stated that her 40-year-old daughter had not been taken out for a third date with a guy because she did not engage in anything s**ual with the man.

This remark came as Kris overheard Khloe telling her friends, Malika and Khadijah about how she was not able to get a guy to return back her calls.

During her conversation on the Khloe in Wonderland podcast, she said: "I went on a date [set up by] my mom and [celebrity trainer] Gunnar Peterson because Gunnar was training this individual.”

"Us three were in the kitchen and we were talking together,” she added.

"My mom was not involved in the conversation but her office was, like, off to the kitchen. And I was like, ‘So-and-so isn’t calling me back.’ And she’s like, ‘What are you guys talking about, girls?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, just this guy won’t call me back,’” Khloe recalled.

"She’s like, ‘How many dates did you go on?’ I’m like, ‘Just like one or two.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, did you give him a BJ?’” the TV star further added.

Khloe then revealed, "And I go, ‘What?’ And she goes, ‘Did you give him a BJ?’ I go, ‘I went on, like, one or two dates with him. No.’ And she goes, ‘Well, that’s why he’s not calling you back.’"

The Kardashians star, who was previously married to Lamar Odom, and shares two children, True, six, and Tatum, two, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, concluded by saying, "And she just turned around [and went back to her office]. I was mortified that my mom said this in front of my friends!”