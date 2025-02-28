Prince Harry delivers powerful speech as he makes surprise appearance

Prince Harry left Royal fans stunned as he made a surprise appearance at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex addressed an audience of venture capitalists about the importance of investing in a shared future to tackle societal divisions.

Harry spoke about his commitment to helping others as he drew from his Royal background and military service.

"I'm here to talk about something that I believe will resonate with all of you as leaders, creators, builders and changemakers: How do we invest in our shared future to solve the challenges we face today as a divided society?" Meghan Markle’s husband said.

“As a dad, this has me constantly looking for solutions,” the Duke added.

"As a man who was born into a life of service, I recognise that with power and a platform comes responsibility.”

Acknowledging his royal upbringing, the father-of-two noted that it gave him a unique apolitical perspective on most subjects.

He said, "I'm not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red."

Pointing out his lack of political affiliation, Harry joked, "Hell, I've never even been allowed to vote!"

"From my institutional role traveling the world to my decade of duties in the military, I saw the power of serving others firsthand," he continued.

"My personal experiences overseas taught me that when you put others first, you build stronger, more sustainable systems."