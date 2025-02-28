King Charles blesses Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh with new honour

King Charles has bestowed a new honour on Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh as Buckingham Palace accounced that she has been appointed as the new patron of the esteemed Mothers' Union.

Sophie will continue a long-standing royal tradition that dates back to the charity's founding in 1876 by following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother, and Queen Victoria, per their official statement.

Prince Edward’s wife marked her new role with a visit to the English for Women project in Chelmsford, highlighting her commitment to the charity's mission of supporting families and communities.

The Royal family shared the glimpses from her visit to their official Instagram account, and announced the good news.

“As the newly announced Patron of @OfficialMothersUnion, The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited one of the charity’s projects, English for Women, in Chelmsford,” they penned.

“The project aims to reduce isolation of those in local communities who experience language barriers in their everyday lives, many of whom are fleeing challenging situations. It provides a space where learners can build support networks and learn everyday English to increase their sense of belonging.

“Mothers’ Union has a long history of royal patrons with The Duchess following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and Queen Victoria.”