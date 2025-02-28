Jason Isaacs dishes on the inspiration behind his 'The White Lotus' accent

Jason Isaacs dishes on inspiration behind his 'The White Lotus' accent

Jason Isaacs has opened up about who inspired him to improve his accent.

During an interview with Good Morning America, he candidly discussed what he has learnt from The White Lotus set.

The Harry Potter villain began by calling himself, “the worst American accent an English person has ever done.”

“I can live with it, because many people from North Carolina are going.” Isaacs continued, “‘That sounds exactly like my dad.'”

Recalling the task that had been given to them to improve their accent, he said, “It came out on the internet that Mike [White] had asked us to watch Southern Charm, a great reality show.”

“And somebody in it, people from Southern Charm went, ‘He’s clearly doing Thomas Ravenel.'”

“And Thomas, I am doing you, mostly, but not for two vowels, which are completely English,” the 61-year-old actor confessed.

For those unversed, Isaacs plays the role of a wealthy southern businessman Timothy Ratliff, who is facing legal problems, in the series alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Lalisa Manobal and Walton Goggins.

However, his on-screen sister Piper Ratliff, portrayed by Sarah Catherine Hook, was not aware of the task and she chimed in, “I’m from Alabama.”

“I found out through you guys. I was like, ‘He didn’t tell me to watch Southern Charm! I’m feeling left out,’” the 29-year-old actress concluded.

The White Lotus season 3 drops a new episode every Sunday on HBO.