Jane Fonda breaks silence on why she hasn't spoken to Sydney Sweeney 

February 28, 2025

Jane Fonda has admitted that she has not yet discussed the Barbarella remake with Sydney Sweeney, who is set to take on the iconic role in the upcoming film. 

While Fonda previously voiced concerns about a reboot of the 1968 cult classic, she stated in a recent interview with Vogue that she would be willing to share her thoughts, if Sweeney asks.

In regards to this, Fonda said, “Nobody's asked me about it. I wish I could do a remake of Barbarella, but I wouldn’t play her again. I have a lot of ideas about what that could look like."

When asked if she’d share those ideas, she added, “If Sydney asks, I’ll let her know.”

Despite Fonda’s past reservations, she acknowledged Sweeney’s talent, saying, “I don’t know her, but I think she’s great. I’m sure she’ll be a fantastic Barbarella.”

Directed by British filmmaker Edgar Wright, the Barbarella reboot remains largely under wraps, with no confirmed plot details or release date. 

Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, will also serve as the film’s executive producer.

