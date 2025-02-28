Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William

Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton, Prince William's joint appearance

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton and the Prince of Wales joint appearance in Wales.

The Majesty Magazine took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the palace announcement.

The announcement reads, “Prince William will visit Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole on Friday, 28th February, to unveil a new @HomewardsUK Activator partnership which will help to deliver new homes across the six Homewards locations.”

According to reports during his visit to the area, Prince William will also meet current residents to see how the organisation is helping them develop skills to live independently in a healthy, safe, living space.

The announcement comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a visit to Pontypridd, meeting with local business owners.

The future king and queen paid a joint visit to Pontypridd in Wales ahead of the country’s national holiday, St. David’s Day, on March 1.

Later, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared photos and a video from the Wales on social media handles.