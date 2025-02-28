'Star Wars' Kathleen Kennedy breaks silence on retirement rumours: 'I will die'

A renowned film producer, Kathleen Kennedy, has shut down retirement rumours, confirming her stay at Lucasfilm.

For the unversed, earlier this week, Puck News claimed that Kennedy was stepping down as Lucasfilm president after 13 years.

The report said she oversaw Star Wars projects from The Force Awakens to The Acolyte and other publications, including The Hollywood Reporter and IGN, also shared similar stories.

However, in a recent interview with Deadline, the 71-year-old filmmaker debunked the retirement reports, saying, "The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies."

She clarified, “I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring. What’s happening at Lucasfilm is I have been talking for quite some time with both Bob and Alan about what eventual succession might look like.”

“We have an amazing bench of people here, and we have every intention of making an announcement months or a year down the road. We are in lockstep as to what that’s going to be, and I am continuing,” the creator of Jurassic Park noted.

Kennedy went on to share that she is producing the Mandalorian movie right now along with Shawn Levy’s movie.

“I’m continuing to stay at Lucasfilm and looking very thoughtfully with Bob and Alan as to who’s stepping in. So that is all underway, and we have every right to make that announcement when we want to make it,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is produced by Lucasfilm, will be released on May 22, 2026.