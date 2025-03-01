Photo: Vanessa Lachey makes shock revelation about Jennifer Lopez

Vanessa Lachey recently talked about how Jennifer Lopez made her have “the talk” with her younger daughter.

In a new chat with Kelly Clarkson, Vanessa recounted a event when her daughter, Brooklyn, asked her to watch Jennifer Lopez’s 2010 romantic comedy, The Back-up Plan.

Recalling her daughter’s sweet request, the wife of Nick Lachey began, “She said, ‘Mommy, I really want to see this one. It has a cute doggy in it.’”

“I’m thinking I’m going to ease into it,” she added and mentioned, “First scene, she’s in the chair, legs up in stirrups. He comes in with a Q-tip.”

“So I pause it and I go, ‘OK, so there’s a couple ways that you can get pregnant,’” she said to her daughter remarking, “This is one.”

The 10-year-old kid responded to her mother by saying, “I’m going to look in the pillow when you tell me the other one.”

“I go, ‘No, no, look at me. I’ll look at the TV.’ And then I went into it and we have this whole talk explaining the science of it. He wasn’t in the room,” she referred to her husband and concluded.