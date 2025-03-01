 
Pete Davidson rejected Kim Kardashian's rekindling attempt: Source

March 01, 2025

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly on good terms after their recent reunion at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary.

However, things were not always rosy between the former pair, as per a new report of In Touch.

“Kim and Pete stayed in touch for a while after their break-up but then he drifted away,” the source addressed.

The source went on to reveal, “She tried to send out the signal that she wanted to hook-up but he didn’t bite, and she’s always felt a bit let down about that,” after which they claimed that Kim has no interest in “rekindling” romance with Pete, but she has been enjoying the ego boost that the meetup provided her with.

Pete’s nonchalance towards the mother of four following their breakup was reportedly because Kim broke his heart.

A report from September 2024 claimed Kim was considering rekindling her romance with Pete despite ending things previously.

For those unversed, The Kardashians reality TV star began her whirlwind yet short-lived love romance with the comedian after the two shared steamy kiss on Saturday Night Live.

Nonetheless, the couple parted ways, just after nine months of dating, in August 2022.

