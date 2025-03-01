 
Gabrielle Union speaks for first time on husband Dwyane Wade's cancer diagnosis

The 43-year-old former NBA player had surgery in December 2023 to remove a cancerous tumor on his kidney

March 01, 2025

Gabrielle Union speaks for first time on husband Dwyane Wade's cancer diagnosis

Gabrielle Union broke her silence over the toll her husband Dwyane Wade's health scare took on her and her family.

In a recent chat on Today with Jenna and Friends, the actress talked about the NBA players “traumatic” cancer diagnosis.

"Obviously, him getting that diagnosis was traumatic for him, you know, being faced with your own mortality in your early 40s," she told Jenna Bush Hager

"You're like, 'Am I going to be here to see my family? Who am I without this big life? Without this healthy body?'" she explained. "But you also don’t understand the journey and the toll it takes on your marriage, on your family, on your kids."

For those unversed, Wade underwent surgery for removal of cancerous tumors on his kidney in December 2023.

Union noted that Wade had become "a little more hesitant" to make his family part of his "journey of healing."

"That level of vulnerability, to go through removal of a good chunk of his kidney and the healing that involved, he needed us to be OK with his vulnerability," she said, adding. "But more than that, he needed to be OK with his vulnerability. It was a challenge to give grace and receive it."

