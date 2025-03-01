RZA goes unfiltered on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef

The ongoing rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has become RZA's favourite showdown ever.

The Wu-Tang Clan member, 55, shared his two cents on the notorious rap battle between the A-listers in a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

RZA found the "dramatic" feud to be as iconic as "Godzilla vs. King Kong," following Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

The rapper shared that Wu-Tang never experienced a major beef but defended that diss tracks can be "valuable in hip hop."

"Hip-hop is a sport. It's a sport where we challenge emcees, we challenge the deejays, we challenge the breakdancers, we challenge who can make the best graffiti tag," said RZA.

He continued, "It's good for the sport when there's confrontation. It's healthy, as long as it stays on the record and stays in the music, and it doesn't spill over to the streets where somebody gets hurt."

Drake and Lamar's rap beef began with the Canadian rapper releasing First Person Shooter which led Lamar to hit back with Like That.

A few more diss tracks later, Lamar then released Not Like Us where he accused Drake of being a pedophile and even went on to win five Grammy Awards on February 2 for GNX, the album that featured the diss track.

RZA's appearance comes days after the Wu-Tang Clan announced their final tour taking place over the summer through June and July before wrapping in Philadelphia.

RZA also said that the Final Chamber Tour is "all of us coming back together: Every one of us showing that even through some of the hard times, some of the beefs, and gripes that we had, the unity and the community is what keeps us tight and united."