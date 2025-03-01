 
Angelina Jolie 'not ready' to date after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt in December 2024

Web Desk
March 01, 2025

Angelina Jolie is reportedly not ready to back into the dating game after finalizing her divorce from Brad Pitt.

 An insider told US Weekly on Friday that the 49-year-old actress "doesn't think she'll ever get over the trauma" of her relationship with the Bullet Train star.

"She's not looking for love right now," said the source, adding the actress "feels fulfilled" for now.

The confidant continued that “It’s hard for her to trust men after what she went through with Brad.”

“She hasn’t sworn off men, but she’s not looking for anything serious right now,” added a tipster.

For the unversed, Angelina and Brad finalized their divorce in December 2024, eight years after the legal battle.

