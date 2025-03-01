Aimee Lou Wood recalls 'extreme' aspects of 'The White Lotus' season 3 filming

Aimee Lou Wood plays yoga teacher Chelsea in 'The White Lotus' season 3

Aimee Lou Wood is being honest about the circumstances under which The White Lotus season three was filmed.

In The White Lotus season three, Wood plays yoga teacher Chelsea, who’s the girlfriend of an older guy played by Walton Goggins.

The show was filmed over seven months in a luxury resort in Thailand. According to the Sex Education star, it felt like being in a “social experiment.”

“Living in a hotel that we also film in? It was like a social experiment,” she told The Guardian.

She remarked: “In a way I will never, ever forget. I will never have an experience like that again. It was so extreme.”

She shared: “So the fun bits were unbelievable, so special. The ocean, the landscape, it was majestic. Mike [White, the director] is a genius. Everyone involved is amazing.”

“It’s just the circumstances are quite extreme,” she noted.

Recalling one such moment, she said: “One day, I was having my hair done and Miia [Kovero, the hair and makeup artist] was, like, ‘You need to go home. I don’t know who I’m talking to any more, Aimee or Chelsea.’ I’d completely abstracted. Everyone becomes their character to an extent, but I didn’t even know who I was.”

Aimee Lou Wood joined the cast of The White Lotus season three after first breaking through with her role in Sex Education, for which she won a BAFTA award.