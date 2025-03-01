Photo: Brad Pitt not trusting Ines DeRamon like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston: Report

Brad Pitt and Ines DeRamon have been going strong in their relationship.

But this does not mean that Brad has been trustful with the jewellery designer as he had been with his previous flames Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, per RadarOnline.com.

Revealing the reason behind this distrust, a source told the outlet that "Brad's history is crystal clear.”

“When he's in love with a woman, he gets into business with her, almost instinctually,” they explained.

Referring to his and Angelina’s years long winery feud, the source continued, "It's just what Brad does. And when these relationships break up, it causes him a lot of pain, time and energy to untangle the finances."

Nonetheless, the insider addressed that Brad values Ines’ business genius and asks for her opinion on business related matters every now and then.

"She's an extremely talented designer with very good marketing sense," the spy confided and concluded, "So he often asks her to weigh in with an opinion, but it's strictly informal."

This report comes amid claims that Ines has been growing insecure of Brad’s growing involvement with former wife Jennifer Aniston.