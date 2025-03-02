 
Offset takes major decisions in divorce proceedings with estranged wife Cardi B

Offset reportedly requests joint legal custody of the three children during divorce proceedings with estranged wife Cardi B

Web Desk
March 02, 2025

Offset is pushing forward with divorce proceedings from estranged wife Cardi B, requesting joint legal custody of their three children. 

Legal documents reveal the 33-year-old rapper wants the children to primarily reside with Cardi while also seeking a court-determined division of their marital assets.

According to Daily Mail, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, has also asked the court to outline child support responsibilities for both parties.

Additionally, he has requested that each party cover their respective legal fees.

Moreover, the couple’s relationship has been tumultuous, with Cardi filing for divorce multiple times over the years. 

As per the publication, their most recent split has played out publicly, with social media clashes and rumors of new relationships surfacing.

While Cardi initially praised Offset as a great father, tensions have since escalated, leading to a heated legal battle over custody and finances.

