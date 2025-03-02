Jade Thirlwall celebrates historic win with beau Jordan Stephens

Jade Thirlwall celebrated her major win with boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, packing on PDA at Sony's afterparty at London's Nobu Hotel.

The former Little Mix star won her first solo BRIT Award at the Friday evening ceremony and defeated contenders like Charli XCX in the category of Best Pop Act.

She wore a satin mini dress for the party and tied her look together with knee-high boots while her partner, with whom she locked lips at the party, wore a plaid suit layered with a wool coat.

Jade also had her own moment at the award ceremony, held at the O2 Arena, where she struggled to climb the stairs and also hid her speech in the front of her dress.

As she was helped up on stage by the presenters, the Sweet Melody singer reached into her dress and pulled out a paper from her cleavage.

“Oh my God! This is my first solo BRIT Award! I can't cry because I've got to sing later, but I did do a little piece of paper in case I won the award. I know it's cringe but I knew I'd forget people. I'm flustered,” she explained to the audience.

The 32-year-old then proceeded to give out her gratitude, saying, “I need to thank the fans because that's why I've won. Thank you for supporting me and relentlessly forcing everyone around you to vote for me, I really appreciate it.”

Jade continued, “I want to thank my fabulous team around me, because it really does take a determined village to make a good pop act. My partner Jordan, my mum, dad, my brother and all my family and friends for always believing in me.”

“Thank you for making me thing it was a realistic goal to be a pop star ever since I was a little girl,” she added.

Towards the end of her speech, Jade became visibly emotional as she remembered her Little Mix members, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, she concluded, “And finally my Little Mix sisters, I love you so much. I wouldn’t have this award without them. They changed my life and I am so grateful.”