Photo: Justin Timberlake planning baby number three to chain Jessica Biel: Report

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly trying for baby number three.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the singer does not want Jessica Biel to slip away.

For this reason, he wants to add another member to their family of four, which includes the pair and their two sons, Silas and Phineas.

A tipster tattled, "Justin figures another baby will keep her focused and by his side.”

"He knows she's been happiest when pregnant. That's when she's glowing and optimistically looking forward,” they added.

In addition to this, the source noted about the Bye Bye Bye hitmaker, “He figures they've always wanted a bigger family the hard part is convincing her to go for it."

In conclusion, the spy confided about the couple’s preferred gender for their next baby, "Jessica has always said it would be lovely to have a girl, and that's what Justin is banking on."

Meanwhile, the couple has been trying to settle down in NYC. Elaborating on their decision to move towards the East Coast, a spy told In Touch that they are regretting this decision since they had to give up on a peaceful, beautiful life in Los Angeles for this move.