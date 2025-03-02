Keke Palmer gets honest about doing bold scenes

The nudity scene is seemingly a red line that Keke Palmer does not want to cross.



In an interview with The Independent, the Nickelodeon star said she’s “always been reluctant to do nudity” in films and series.

“Just because I’m so shy and, you know, embarrassed,” she noted. “And to know that people are going to be able to have [those scenes] forever? I could never have the confidence to do something like that! I’m not that bold.”

She continued, “On a deep level, I think I’ve always been the kind of person that’s felt very lonely or had these big emotions.”

“And I always say that people who are considered comedians, or people that make people laugh, they’re not necessarily seen as serious. Usually, though, they’re the ones with the deepest feelings of all, and it’s that humor that’s helping them get through," the actress added.

Keke meanwhile started her career in the industry as a child. In the interview she said she learned a quite handful of lessons over the years.

“‘You don’t need to think about the whole movie — you’ve got to take it just one scene at a time,'" she continued.

“When I’m overwhelmed or worried about what I’m going to do, I just focus on what’s in front of me, do it to the best of my ability, and then move on from there," Keke concluded.