Brenda Song proud of Disney alums Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus' deserving success

Brenda Song has celebrated fellow Disney alums Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus' success.

Speaking with People Magazine, Brenda has expressed her pride that Miley and Selena are finally receiving recognition in the entertainment industry.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star said, "It is so incredible. Seeing my contemporaries growing up, it’s like the most beautiful thing."

"I’ve been fortunate to run into Selena [amid] all this craziness, and I’m just so incredibly proud," Brenda added.

Referring to Miley's hit track Flowers, the Running Point star added, "They’re finally getting the flowers that they deserve."

““They’re also such talented women, and to see them transition from children to young adults to adulthood is absolutely beautiful — and seeing them doing it with such grace has been fantastic,” she said.

It is worth mentioning that this comes as Selena Gomez recently gained recognition for her acting, winning a SAG Award for Only Murders in the Building and earning award nominations for her role in Emilia Pérez.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently won her first Grammy in 2024 and received a Grammy this year for best country duo/group performance for her feature on Beyoncé’s II Most Wanted.

Moreover, she also received a nomination at the Golden Globes for best original song in a motion picture for Beautiful That Way.

Notably, Brenda Song is also making waves in Hollywood. She stars in Netflix's Running Point alongside Kate Hudson.