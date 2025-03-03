Gwyneth Paltrow marks ex Chris Martin's special day

Gwyneth Paltrow sent warm wishes to her ex Chris Martin in a sweet post.

The 52-year-old Goop founder took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, March 2 to mark the Coldplay frontman's 48th birthday.

In the celebratory post, she penned down a birthday tribute, alongside Matins' snaps while hanging out with their two children.

In the first picture, the singer can be seen spending some quality time with her daughter Apple. The proud father affectionately put his head on his daughter's shoulder while sitting in the sun.

The following snap showed the father-son duo, having a sweet moment while Martin was giving piano class to son 18-year-old son Moses.

“Happy Birthday to the man that gave me these beautiful, wonderful human beings,” Paltrow wrote in the caption.

“We (heart emoji) you, Chris," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple were first linked romantically in 2002 and remained married for more than 10 years before "consciously" parting ways in 2014.

Martin, who is currently dating Dakota Johnson, and Paltrow have maintained a friendly relation and have been co-parenting since their split.