Meghan Markle's making a daring choice by going fully raw: ‘She's coming out'

Meghan Markle’s new show With Love, Meghan reportedly has other priorities and the biggest is to ‘show the world’ that Meghan from her love story days with Prince Harry.

News of this has been shared by an insider that is very well placed in their circle.

The conversation started with the insider telling Page Six even Harry is excited by Meghan’s efforts and “is a true partner.”

“He’s happy that Meghan is sharing this part of herself again. Inspiring people with beautiful ideas is one of her greatest passions.”

“In many ways, this show is now going back to the beginning of their love story.”

A second source also chimed in on the whole thing and explained that Meghan’s hopes this time around are that, “With all the other projects, you only saw Meghan and Harry for like two seconds. But this is Meghan back to being Meghan. Love her or hate her, people are fascinated by her.”

They also adde,d “This show is really her being in her space and doing her thing. She’s going back to her roots.”

The publication even quoted a friend of the Sussexes echoing similar sentiments but admitting that, through this Meghan “is her coming out of her shell,” through being in “her own element.”