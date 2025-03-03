Prince William, Kate Middleton imitate Harry and Meghan, adopt modern Royal style

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been showing a more affectionate and relaxed side in public as they seemingly imitate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The shift in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ approach was visible during their recent visit to Wales, where they were noticeably more touchy-feely than usual.

According to a Royal expert, William and Kate wants to connect more personally with the public.

In a conversation with Talking Royal podcast, Royal commentator Charlene White pointed out that the couple’s social media posts have also become more intimate, with their heartfelt messages for each other.

"They posted these images on their social media of Kate and William going to the train station, and they were holding hands,” the expert said.

She added, "Recently we've had quite personal messages posted on social media. We had the Valentine's Day post. We had a very touching post from Prince William for Kate's birthday.

“And I think they're sharing a little bit more of that intimate and personal side than perhaps we've seen in the past from them."

She went on to suggest that William and Kate’s changed style resonates with more "Americanised" way of presenting the Royal family.

"Ever since [Harry and Meghan] got together, holding hands, being very tactile, being very soppy with each other, we've seen a lot of that and that's well, for an American market, it may not always play out so well here, but it does well in the American market."