Buckingham Palace releases big statement after King Charles key meeting

Buckingham Palace has released a big statement after King Charles held a key meeting at Sandringham House.

The palace shared a photo of King Charles with the Prime Minister of Canada with a major statement.

The statement reads, “This morning, the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinPJTrudeau, was received in audience by The King at Sandringham House.”

The palace also shared the photo on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Commenting on it, royal expert Kate Mansey said, “This morning Justin Trudeau was invited in to see King Charles at Sandringham.

“Yesterday the Canadian prime minister said he was looking forward to discussing “matters of importance to Canada and the Canadians” including “standing up for our sovereignty”.

Reacting to the post on Instagram, a royal fan said, “I’m very happy to see King Charles taking place in this global crisis we find ourselves in. It’s vitally important for our allies to have access to King Charles as they respond to the events taking place in the world. Thank you for your leadership.”







