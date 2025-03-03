Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan has promised that the upcoming sequel of Freaky Friday will never disappoint its fans.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old actress, who reprises her role as Anna Coleman in the highly anticipated instalment Freakier Friday, said she is "very excited" about the film's release in cinemas later this year.

"I'm very excited. It's gonna be everything the fans are wanting and more. I have seen it and I love it!” she said.

In August 2024, Lindsay announced the completion of filming for the new sequel in a social media post, thanking the cast and crew.

"It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full,” the Mean Girls star wrote in her emotional Instagram post.

"It’s been such a great time making this film. The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!” she added.

For those unversed, Freakier Friday will hit cinemas on August 8, 2025.