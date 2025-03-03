 
Prince Harry 'thrilled' as Meghan Markle returns to content creation

Meghan Markle is set to release her Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' on March 4, 2025

March 03, 2025

Meghan Markle is set to release her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan on March 4, 2025.

However, Prince Harry's true feelings about the Duchess of Sussex's show have been revealed.

An insider told Hello! Magazine that the Duke of Sussex is "thrilled" to see Meghan "embracing this again. It's something he admired about her from the beginning. For her, it's a return to something that’s always brought her joy."

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry makes a brief appearance in the show’s teaser, sources suggest he has a limited role in the series.

For those unaware, Meghan Markle's lifestyle series marks a return to her passion for content creation. While the show was initially rumoured to be focused on cooking, it will instead highlight the Duchess' hosting skills and offer lifestyle tips.

Moreover, this comes just weeks after she launched her new brand, As Ever. Explaining the meaning of the brand name, Meghan said, “As Ever essentially means 'as it's always been', and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening.”

“This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can,” Meghan Markle stated.

