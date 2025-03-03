Sharon Stone’s raw confession about aging and self love comes to light

Sharon Stone recently got candid about embracing the beauty of ageing and acknowledging the changes in her body while stressing the importance of self-love.

Conversing with The Sunday Times, the 66-year-old actress and film producer shared, "A lot of people give up as they get older. They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’ But you still have to love that body."

Stone, who is now a painter, added, "I joke that my underarms have pleats now. I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting and like angel wings. So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now.’"

The Basic Instinct star went on to reveal that Joan Collins, the Land of the Pharaohs actress, once gave her advice.

She recalled, I was once at [late author] Jackie Collins’s house playing billiards with her and her sister, Joan, and Joan said, ‘Let me give you a tip. After 40, never get on top and never wave goodbye.’”

“Joan once described a man to me as a ‘bungalow—everything downstairs, nothing upstairs,'" the Casino actress remembered.

She’s so funny,” Sharon Stone remarked.