Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott mark youngest son Beau's special day

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott commemorated their youngest kid's special day with sweet tributes

The My Fake Boyfriend star and The Scary Movie 2 alum took to their personal Instagram account to mark their son Beau's 8th birthday on Monday.

Spelling uploaded several pictures of Beau, including his childhood snaps and current ones too.

"Happy 8th Birthday to my baby!" The proud mother penned. "You came into this world imprinting your name across my mind. Telling me exactly who you are and setting a lifetime tone of being my greatest teacher. Age is just a human number. You teach me everyday wisdom, compassion, empathy, kindness, at times bossiness and endless interest in life it’s so inspiring."

The reality star went on to gush over Beau, writing, "Your attention to detail and love of creativity drives me forward on my darkest days. A bright burning beacon of hope you will undoubtedly lead all in anything you choose to do. Your humor makes me laugh out loud."

"Inquisitive beautiful human! I’m so proud you chose me to be your mom. You fixed something in me that I didn’t think possible in this lifetime. I love you Beauseph xo #happybirthday #thisis8 #mybaby," the mom of five concluded.

McDermott also penned down a sweet nod to Beau on his birthday, sharing a selfie with the eight-year-old in an arcade.

"My Dude is 8 years old today!!! I can’t believe it," the proud dad wrote. "They grow up so fast!! I love you Buddy!! #happybirthday."

McDermott and Spelling, who announced their split back in June 2023, are parents to five children, Beau, Finn, 12, Hattie, 13, Stella, 16, and Liam, 17.