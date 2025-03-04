 
Meghan Markle ‘tricks' fans with new PR tactic

Meghan Markle is trying to remind admirers of Princess Diana

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle is trying to grab attention for her brand ahead of big Netflix release.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has famously wore late Princess Diana’s purple Northwestern sweatshirt, is helping gauge the interest of Netflix.

Speaking about the coincidence, Emily Nash tells The Sun: “It’s a tricky one isn’t it, because on the one hand, it has been a huge media moment for her.

“It’s drawn a huge amount of attention, which you might argue the week before her show launch is only a good thing.

“I don’t think it’s that clear cut. She is an alumni of North Western, she might literally just be proud to wear that sweater,” she notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

