Ariana Grande's Oscars performance gets tearful reaction from brother Frankie

March 04, 2025

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie got emotional after watching his sister open the 2025 Oscars with a stunning performance.

The actress and singer along with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, kicked off the star-studded event by performing songs from The Wizard of Oz adaptations, including Defying Gravity on March 2, 2025.

On Instagram, the dancer and actor shared his reaction, calling Ariana's performance "Best opening to an Oscar’s ever!"

He posted a video showcasing him tearing up as Ariana took to the stage. As Cynthia hit the final high notes, Frankie cheered and shouted, "are you f------ kidding me?!"

In the caption, Frankie wrote, "Well, that’s the gay superbowl."

"Best opening to an Oscar’s ever! Of all time!" he added.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked. Their breathtaking Oscars performance received praise, making it one of the night's most memorable moments.

Notably, Wicked also won two Academy Awards at the prestigious event, Best Costume Design for Paul Tazewell and Best Production Design for Lee Sandales and Nathan Crowley.

