Meghan Markle recalls her life before Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has just taken a trip down memory lane and thought of what life was like before Prince Harry came into the picture, as well as her first job straight out of college.

For those unversed, this all has been shared with People magazine, and it’s come as part of a promotion for her cooking show set to hair in a couple of hours titled With Love, Meghan.

In that conversation she touched on everything from her children, to her acting career on Suits as well as her love story with Prince Harry. But one major part was her life after college and her first jobs which she’s also recounted and admitted were at an ice cream shop and a gig at a donut shop.

However, during her time in Northwestern the Duchess also worked as a coat check girl at a bar in Chicago but was encouraged to waitress too.

Recalling one interaction that had her go back to the coat check Meghan said, “The guy, it was really loud and he’s like, 'Hey, can I get a [indistinct] martini?' and I was like, 'I don’t know what he’s saying.' I was like, 'I think he’s from Texas, and he asked me for a Cowboy Run martini,' and they were like, 'We don’t have that.' So I went back and I was like, 'We don’t have that.' And he's like,' What? you don’t have a Ketel One martini?' And I was like, 'I don't know.'”

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan also lived in Argentina, by her own account with a friend named Delfina Blaquier, the wife of polo player Nacho Figueras while interning at the US embassy.