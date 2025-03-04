Doja Cat hits back against 2025 Oscar performance criticism

Doja Cat bashes over Oscar performance criticism

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna, has clapped back at backlash over her performance at 97th Academy awards.

At the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, she performed a medley of James Bond movie’s song alongside Raye and BLACKPINK’s Lisa on a stage.

Following this, the Paint The Town Red singer faced online backlash for not hitting high notes while performing at the Oscar.

The songstress addressed the criticism by taking it to her account and wrote a note alongside her picture of the cermony’s look.

“Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me,” Doja Cat began by writing.

While responding to the negative comments, she continued, “I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*** for me."

"I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself.”

“The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a b**** hit some flats. I can’t wait to do something like that again.”

Before concluding, the 29-year-old rapper penned, “What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye.”