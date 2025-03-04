Meghan Markle takes final swipe at royals in Netflix show finale

Meghan Markle has seemingly taken a subtle jab at the royal family.

On March 4, the Duchess of Sussex’s new series, With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix.

MailOnline reported that in the final episode of the series, Meghan appears to have taken a final swipe at the royal family.

As the show wrapped up, Meghan, who stepped down from her royal duties alongside husband Prince Harry in 2020, expressed her excitement for the “new chapter” in her life, emphasizing the importance of creativity which she “missed so much.”

This comment comes after the Duchess of Sussex previously accused royal aides for restricting her freedom of expression during her time in the UK.

"I just want to raise a glass to you guys. This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I'm able to share and I've been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support," Meghan said in a heartfelt toast to her guests, Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland.

Meghan added, "And here we go, there's a business! All of that is part of that creativity that I've missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me."

In another moment during the With Love, Meghan show, Meghan Markle discussed personal growth and healing. She referenced Kintsugi, a Japanese art of repairing broken pottery, as a metaphor for overcoming struggles.

This also appeared to be another possible nod to her difficult time within the royal family.