Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert tease documentary about her craniectomy

Derek Hough is gearing up for a deeply personalised project.

"We're still in the process right now of finishing it up," Hough, 39, told People Magazine at Elton John's annual Oscar viewing party on March 2.

The documentary will chronicle his girlfriend Hayley Erbert's life following her emergency craniectomy in December 2023.

"It’s actually beautiful," Hough said of the upcoming project, whose filmming they had briefly paused "for a few months [while] finishing our tour," but they picked back up recently.

"I just watched some things back from it and I’m like, just seeing her hair and where she’s come. It’s amazing," he continued. "We can't wait to share it with everybody. It’s really special."

Erbeit—standing next to him at the event—echoed similar sentiments, calling it "a wild journey."

Hough and Erberty wed just four months before she was hospitalised for a cranial hematoma in December 2023.