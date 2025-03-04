Meghan Markle shares about 'surprise' morning pancakes with Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has opened up about her daily life as a mom to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking with People Magazine, Prince Harry’s wife, who recently released her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, discussed morning routine with her kids, saying, “I love making breakfast for my family.”

"I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30, and then I get them up and dressed for the day, and we go downstairs," Meghan shared.

She went on to reveal "surprise" pancakes, which she makes with hidden treats like sprinkles or blueberries. "They don’t know what’s going to be on the other side when it flips over,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

Meghan said, "Of course they love [toast with] jam and fresh fruit preserves, because they were such a part of me making them and picking all that fruit during berry season for all of our canning.”

"My husband and Archie both love fried eggs. There’s a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don’t have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there’s no shame in that either," she added.

Meghan revealed that music is a big part of their household, saying, "We turn the music on before the lights. One of the stations I love so much is called Mom Jeans. Now even Lili asks, ‘Can we listen to Mama Jeans?’"

Additionally, Meghan Markle enjoys “day dates” with Archie. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that they would “go and have lunch, share a burger and a Caesar salad, and have an ice cream sundae with two cherries on top” on weekends.