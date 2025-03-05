Meghan Markle playfully sings Princess Lilibet's self-made song in Netflix show

Meghan Markle has shared a sweet detail about her and Prince Harry's 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that Lilibet takes cleaning very seriously.

While discussing her habit of keeping things tidy while cooking with her fellow Suits alum Abigail Spencer and friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, Meghan revealed that Lilibet has picked up this habit.

"So just as with cooking, I'll always have, like, a garbage vessel. Everything stays organized, clean as you go!" Meghan said.

The Duchess of Sussex went on to reveal that "Lili has made a song out of it." She playfully sings, "Clean as you go! Clean, clean, clean, clean! Clean as you go!"

Notably, Lilibet did not appear in the Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. However, Meghan Markle recently shared a glimpse of her daughhter playing Candy Land with her dad, Prince Harry, her brother, Prince Archie, and “Auntie” Serena Williams.