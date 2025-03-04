Photo: Kevin Costner advised against player antic amid Jennifer Lopez flirt:Report

Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly having just fun.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the multihyphenate and the American filmmaker have had flirtatious chats following their divorces from Ben Affleck and Christine Baumgartner respectively.

Reportedly, Kevin has been getting an ego “boost” after spending time with Jennifer Lopez, and he wants to play the field once again.

Nonetheless, a source addressed that pals are concerned for his well-being as his “player” antics have led to unfortunate outcomes in the past.

“Kevin was quite the Hollywood player early in his career. That's what broke up his first marriage," the spy confided.

“His friends like to rib him about it,” the tipster tattled.

However, they rationalized, “But agree he deserves a bit of fun after the hell he's been through these last couple of years with Christine divorcing him and getting engaged to his now-former friend, plus the drama with leaving Yellowstone and the disappointment of his failed Horizon epic.”

For those unversed, Kevin’s marriage to Cindy Costner ended in 1994, reportedly over a fling with hula dancer Michelle Amaral on the Hawaiian set of Waterworld.

The actor then found love with Christine Baumgartner, but eventually she too called it quits in 2022.

Now, Christine has exchanged rings with Kevin’s pal, Josh Connor.

"He deserves to have some fun," they maintained in conclusion.