Meghan Markle branded ‘fake' for over the top cooking show

Meghan Markle called out for fake action amid new series

March 05, 2025

Meghan Markle is branded fake over her new Netflix series.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has dropped her new cooking show ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix, has delivered content ‘only for rich people.’

Commenting on X, a user brands the show as the "FAKEST stuff ever" and "only for the richest people" by some on social media

One added on X: "I'm not even 30 seconds into the first episode and I already know that With Love, Meghan is the FAKESTEST stuff ever."

Another continued: "Six minutes of with love Meghan... ok only for richest people..so.. bye bye."

"All of Meghan Markle’s “recipes” can be found on Pinterest," claimed someone else.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

