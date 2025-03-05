 
Geo News

Kate Middleton member of ‘WhatsApp Group' to monitor Prince George

Kate Middleton wants to bring up Prince George like any other kid

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Kate Middleton is aiming for a very normal upbringing of her eldest son, Prince George.

The young Wales, who is second in line to the throne after grandfather King Charles and father Prince William, is brought up like any other regular child.

In a recently aired Channel 5 documentary called 'Prince George: How To Make a Monarch', insiders have revealed how the young one is trained to be the next King.

Ailsa Anderson, former Press Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II revealed: "Apparently Catherine has a WhatsApp group where she communicates with other parents, so it's very much, quite a normal upbringing."

She shared: "I think William and Kate, making sure that George, Charlotte and Louie have these normalising experiences where they just interact with really normal people, actually gives them that grounded sense that they are human beings like the rest of us, they're not rarefied, they're not elevated and it could hopefully dilute that sense of 'I'm invincible'."

Hoda Kotb reveals best moment from her first day after leaving 'Today'
Hoda Kotb reveals best moment from her first day after leaving 'Today'
Dolly Parton recalls advice about not marrying Carl Dean
Dolly Parton recalls advice about not marrying Carl Dean
Kylie Jenner reacts to claims she disrespected Elton John: Source
Kylie Jenner reacts to claims she disrespected Elton John: Source
Oscars 2025 memoriam segment comes under fire again
Oscars 2025 memoriam segment comes under fire again
Taylor Swift secretly praying for Travis Kelce's 'NFL' retirement: Source
Taylor Swift secretly praying for Travis Kelce's 'NFL' retirement: Source
Vin Diesel teases major Marvel film about Groot
Vin Diesel teases major Marvel film about Groot
Meghan Markle insulted for giving her kids ‘leftover food' video
Meghan Markle insulted for giving her kids ‘leftover food'
Dolly Parton revealed the secret to successful marriage with Carl Dean
Dolly Parton revealed the secret to successful marriage with Carl Dean