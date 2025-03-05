Kate Middleton member of ‘WhatsApp Group' to monitor Prince George

Kate Middleton is aiming for a very normal upbringing of her eldest son, Prince George.



The young Wales, who is second in line to the throne after grandfather King Charles and father Prince William, is brought up like any other regular child.

In a recently aired Channel 5 documentary called 'Prince George: How To Make a Monarch', insiders have revealed how the young one is trained to be the next King.

Ailsa Anderson, former Press Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II revealed: "Apparently Catherine has a WhatsApp group where she communicates with other parents, so it's very much, quite a normal upbringing."

She shared: "I think William and Kate, making sure that George, Charlotte and Louie have these normalising experiences where they just interact with really normal people, actually gives them that grounded sense that they are human beings like the rest of us, they're not rarefied, they're not elevated and it could hopefully dilute that sense of 'I'm invincible'."